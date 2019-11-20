Emergency services called to fire at primary school in Havant

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at a school in Havant overnight.

The fire broke out in an outbuilding at Front Lawn Primary Academy in Broadmere Avenue on Tuesday but did not affect any other parents of the school.

In a statement on social media the school confirmed that it was open today, posting on Facebook they said: ‘Just to update you all, the fire is out, it was a small fire that was quickly dealt with by the fire service.

‘School is open as normal on both sides, and we would like to thank the fire service for their help.

‘Thank you for your support.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We received one call at 9.41pm.

‘A outbuilding was well alight, a number of crews attended including one from Havant, Emsworth, Cosham, Southsea and Porchester.

‘One jet and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the blaze.’

Police were also called to the scene in Havant last night and are investigating.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘We were called just after 10pm last night following reports of a fire at an address in Broadmere Avenue, Havant.

‘Officers attended with the fire service and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw anything suspicious or with information about the fire should call 101, quoting the reference 44190416574.’