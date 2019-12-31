Emergency services called to three car crash on busy Portsmouth road

Have your say

A MULTI-vehicle crashed happened on a busy road in Portsmouth

Three cars were involved in the collision on Fratton Road near The Florist pub at around 1.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services attend scene of three car crash in Fratton Road. Picture: Martyn Walker

Pictures from the scene show paramedics, police and firefighters attending the crash.

READ MORE: Huge container ship transporting bananas hits whale on the way to Portsmouth

The images also show that all three cars suffered damage as a result of the collision.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a 999 call at 13:44 with the caller reporting a three car collision outside The Florist Pub on Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

Emergency services attend scene of three car crash on Fratton Road. Picture: Martyn Walker

READ MORE: Roof terrace bid for busy Wetherspoons pub in Portsmouth

‘We sent an ambulance to the scene and everyone involved had fortunately only sustained minor or no injuries and were treated at the scene.’

Hampshire Constabulary were also called to Fratton Road on Monday afternoon, along with firefighters from Cosham fire station.

A police spokesman added: ‘We were called at 1.46pm to a three vehicle collision, one person with injuries.’

Emergency services attend scene of three car crash in Fratton Road. Picture: Martyn Walker

Firefighters helped to direct traffic following the crash.