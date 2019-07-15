Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a YouTube star from Waterlooville who died in a scooter crash.

WITH almost 350,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, Hambledon-born Emily Hartridge was a well-known face in the online world.

Emily Hartridge at the launch of Friendsfest at The Boiler House,The Old Truman Brewery, on September 15, 2015. Picture: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Miss Hartridge, 35, died in an electric scooter crash near where she lived in Battersea, south west London.

A statement posted on her Instagram account on Saturday confirmed her death.

Under the name Emily Hart, the Waterlooville YouTuber gained fame for her wry humour, with videos such as her 10 Reasons Why series, exploring why you should get drunk at work and what women lie about.

Growing up, Emily and her sisters – Charlotte, Alice and Jessica – went to Churcher's College in Petersfield.

As her reputation grew online, Emily found herself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Hugh Jackman and Davina McCall – even once being incorrectly rumoured as being a love interest of Russell Brand.

Since November last year, she had been dating Jacob Hazell, a personal trainer and a man eight years younger than her – leading to a YouTube video titled 10 Reasons Why You Should Date a Younger Man.

Away from the YouTube platform, Emily also hosted a documentary on 4OD about turning 30.

Fellow YouTuber and founder of Hashtag United, Spencer Owen, said: ‘I had the pleasure of working with Emily multiple times over the years. Emily was constantly spreading positivity.

‘Emily had her own battles with mental health which she never shied away from talking about on social media.

‘She was winning these battles after discovering a deep love for exercise so this is especially tragic in that regard. I hope her fans will remember her positivity.’

Comedian London Hughes said: ‘My whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person’s ok... turns out the person wasn’t okay.

‘My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick.’