Grace McElhinney, 10, has been crafting items to sell at upcoming table top sales in order to raise funds for Wave 105’s Cash for Kids appeal.

The Year 6 pupil has been busy making hair scrunchies and bead bracelets, as well as collecting fidget toys, sweets, cakes, and biscuits, and has been working with her Grandpa to make wooden gifts for Christmas.

Grace McElhinney wearing her Wave 105 charity champion t-shirt

Items will be sold at upcoming car boot and table top sales and fairs, with the first one set to take place at Lovedean Village Hall on September 26 from 2pm.

Kind-hearted Grace is no stranger to doing good deeds: last year, she made more than 100 cakes to be delivered to her local fire and ambulance stations as well as QA’s accident and emergency ward to say thank you.

In July, she used her birthday money to purchase toys for a women’s refuge and craft supplies for the children’s ward at QA.

At Christmas, Grave used money that she had collected by doing chores and by asking people for cash instead of toys as presents so that she could make Christmas presents for the women’s refuge and different wards at QA.

The hair scrunchies made by Grace to sell on her stall

Grace has been raising money for Wave 105’s Cash for Kids appeal for the past two years, and was made the mission’s first charity champion.

Last year, she made cakes to exchange for donations at local residential care homes, and also used her pocket money to purchase toys for the appeal’s Christmas mission.

Mum Sarah and dad Darren say that they are extremely proud of Grace and everything she has done over the past few years.

Bead bracelets made by Grace

Sarah said: ‘Grace has always been a very empathetic girl and has always shown concern for others and has wanted to help wherever she can, she likes people to be happy.

‘The fact that she is continuing to put in her time and effort to support a number of charities including Wave 105 does not surprise us.

‘Grace has always been keen to ‘do something’ rather than just talk about it.

‘We are very proud of her, she has involved us all as parents and grandparents in her fundraising.’

