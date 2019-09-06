Emsworth and Waterlooville hit by power cuts with more than 100 homes affected

More than a hundred homes across the area have been hit by power cuts this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks confirmed that there had been outages in Emsworth and Waterlooville.

The power cut has affected more than 100 homes

The power cut in Emsworth has affected 120 homes in the PO10 area and was caused by caused by a fault on the underground cable network.

SSEN said that it had been reported at 7.33am today and they estimate that power will be restored by 11.30am.

While 10 homes in Waterlooville were also hit by a power cut at 8.07am.

SSEN have said that engineers arrived on site at 9am and re-routed the network to restore power to our customers at 9.10am and that they are working to locate the fault and carry out repairs.

A spokeswoman for the energy company said: ‘We would like to apologise to customers in Emsworth and Waterlooville for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore supplies as quickly as possible.’