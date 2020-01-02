Emsworth charity wins award for its dedication to providing accessible horseriding

A CHARITY has been given an award for its hard work and dedication in providing accessible horseriding opportunities.

Based on Thorney Island military barracks in Emsworth, the Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre provides accessible opportunities for physical and mental wellness for serving personnel, veterans and the local community, aiming to offer an inclusive and empowering environment.

Retired Major Sue Wilkinson, volunteer general manager of the centre, was presented with the Riding Club of the Year 2019 at the Horse and Hound awards ceremony which was held at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Sue said: ‘We are extremely humbled to have received this award and it is fantastic that the benefits of being around horses has been recognised.

‘But we wouldn’t have won the award without the incredible team and volunteers we have here and the horses who give so much to everyone they meet.’

The Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre is open all year round for lessons, therapy sessions and much more.

‘Here at the Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre we focus on initiating and further advancing confidence, empowerment and self-awareness to support those who experience anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions,’ added Sue.

‘The therapeutic benefits of spending time with horses has been proved over and over again and we are so lucky that we can welcome everyone to come along and see for themselves what being among horses can do for both general wellbeing and mental health.’