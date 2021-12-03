Father Christmas himself took part in this evening’s celebrations as carols were sung by torchlight.

St James’ School choir donned Santa hats as they performed for the crowds.

While last year’s run-up to Christmas was overshadowed by lockdowns in the pandemic, Emsworth folk made up for lost time with the 2021 lights switch-on.

Lulu Bowerman, ward councillor for Emsworth, said: ‘We’re in the square here tonight, and we’re here for the switching-on of the Christmas lights.

‘It’s been amazing, we haven’t done it for two years, and I think we’ve had the most incredible turnout.

‘It’s been lovely, the atmosphere’s been fantastic, families coming back together, the community coming back together.

‘All the primary schools have been singing, they did two carols each.

‘Father Christmas arrives, and with the mayor, switched on the lights.

‘We had an amazing cheer, and everybody felt very happy, the sound quality was brilliant so we could hear the singing all around the village.

‘I think it’s set us up really well for a good Christmas.’

