Emsworth family to put on a show for British Heart Foundation to celebrate father's recovery from heart surgery

TO MARK the anniversary of an Emsworth father’s triple heart bypass, his family are set to host a charity night celebrating his recovery.

Father-of-two Wayne Bennett, 46, needed triple bypass heart surgery after a sudden heart attack last year, with the surgery helping improve the blood supply to the heart muscle.

Kelly Bennett and Wayne Bennett before he went in for triple heart bypass surgery

The family are hosting a live music and hog roast night in aid of the British Heart Foundation on Saturday, August 31, at the Fishbourne Centre in Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne

Wayne said: ‘The way we were treated afterwards was top notch at Southampton General Hospital. We thought “we have got to give back to charity”.

‘We just wanted to give back because the last year has been an absolute rollercoaster. Everybody has been fantastic, work were great, all my family: I wouldn’t have got through it without them.’

Portsmouth band Rotaries will be entertaining guests at the event, with a hog roast provided by Crackling Pig which will be donating 10 per cent of sales to the charity.

This musical night will mark the anniversary of the surgery and celebrate Wayne’s road back to health.

‘It’s a major wake-up call and makes you realise we’re only here once, enjoy it,’ said Wayne.

‘My whole mentality changed when I found out I needed a triple heart bypass.

‘I used to stress and worry about the most small and meaningless things and now I think it’s really not worth it.’

Kelly Bennett, Wayne’s wife, said: ‘We want to celebrate his recovery with friends and family – and are excited for our community to come and join us and help raise money for such an important charity.

‘Money will be raised for the British Heart Foundation from ticket sales, a raffle and collections on the night. We want to give something back and ensure that, in future, research can help more people like Wayne live full lives after diagnosis of a heart condition.’

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, and are available online via wegottickets.com/sct/n74kXD4bDN. Tickets can also be purchased on the door subject to availability.