Emsworth marketing firm could scoop top south coast business honour

ONE of the south coast’s largest media agencies has been shortlisted to receive an award.

MindWorks Marketing, which is based in Emsworth, has been named a finalist at the 2018 South Coast Business Awards.

The nomination comes after the firm changed its structure, becoming employee-owned.

Michelle Leggatt, managing director of the company – which works for Rolls Royce and the Royal Navy among others – said: ‘We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award, which is well-deserved recognition for our hard-working team.’

The final takes place on July 13.