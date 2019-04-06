Emsworth Museum to reopen today with new exhibition following winter break

EMSWORTH’S museum reopens today after a winter break – with a firm focus on a local parish and its bygone days.

An exhibition in the David Rudkin Room will illustrate the history of Funtington parish in pictures and stories.

Named Funtington Parish in the Past, the display is set to run until Tuesday, April 23.

It will feature photographs and memories compiled by Geoffrey Boys and Alec Peters over a period of about five years – spanning more than a century.

Emsworth Museum, in North Street, will be open for visitors to see the display on Saturdays and Easter Monday from 10.30am to 4.30pm, on Sundays, including Easter Sunday, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and on St George’s Day, April 23, from 10am to 2pm.

Admission to the museum is free and a stairlift is available.

For more information about the museum’s programme for 2019 or events organised by Emsworth Maritime and Historical Trust go to emsworthmuseum.org.uk, or email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or phone 01243 378091.