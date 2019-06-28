Have your say

A WORKING smoke alarm saved a pensioner’s house from burning down after the man’s ‘smoking chair’ burst into flames while he was out.

The man left his home in Havant Road, Emsworth, to go for a stroll nearby when his wooden wicker chair began to smoulder in his conservatory.

Smoke soon clogged his home, setting off his fire alarm – which triggered an immediate response from firefighters in Havant, shortly after 8.30pm last night.

One crew was scrambled to the scene, with a neighbour giving firefighters a key to get into the pensioner’s house.

Officers managed to drag the smouldering chair out of the conservatory and extinguish the blaze before it spread to the rest of the house.

Glenn Kavanagh, crew manager of Havant fire station, said the working smoke alarm undoubtedly saved the man’s home from burning down.

‘It was a lucky escape,’ he said. ‘The gentleman’s smoke alarm really saved the day.’

Fire crews used fans to clear the smoke from the pensioner’s home. A hose reel was used to extinguish the wicker chair.

Officers believed the fire ignited accidentally.

Crew manager Kavanagh added: ‘The wicker chair was used as the gentleman’s smoking chair. He had been out at the time.

‘We believe a piece of a cigar may have dropped on it and caused the fire.’

Firefighters have since warned people to ensure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their home and to test them regularly.