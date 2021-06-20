The Emsworth Neighbourhood Plan sets out a vision for the area through to 2036, and is supported by a number of planning policies and projects.

Voters will be able to have their say on the plan in a referendum to be held on July 8.

The upcoming meeting, to be held on July 5 at 7.30pm, will give residents a chance to learn more about the plan and to ask questions.

It will be hosted by the Emsworth Forum and the Emsworth Residents Association.

The Neighbourhood Plan was developed by local residents and businesses in a process led by the Emsworth Neighbourhood Forum.

Forum members say the plan was developed to make sure that any future development in the town would not damage the social, economic and environmental sustainability of Emsworth.

It sets out plans for green spaces in the area, affordable housing, and a design statement aiming to protect Emsworth’s unique character, and also designates a community and public service hub in the town centre.

Stephanie Elsy, Emsworth Forum chair, said: ‘Come to the meeting to find out more about the plan and the difference it will make to Emsworth going forward.

‘There are policies and projects that will make an even better place to live, work and visit.

‘You can ask any questions of the Forum Committee and Havant Council Planning team who will also be there to answer questions.’

Join the Zoom meeting here (Meeting ID: 814 6470 4916, Passcode: 907377) on the day.

