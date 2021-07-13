A staggering 91 per cent of voters showed their support for the Emsworth Neighbourhood Plan, which sets out a vision for the area through to 2036.

Residents had their say at the July 8 referendum, which had a turnout out of 1,903, or 23 per cent.

The Neighbourhood Plan was developed by local residents and businesses in a process led by the Emsworth Neighbourhood Forum.

Stephanie Elsy, Emsworth Forum chair, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the turnout and 91 per cent support of those who voted.

‘It shows how committed people in Emsworth are to looking after Emsworth and making it an even better place to live.’

The plan, which was developed through extensive public consultation, is supported by a set of planning policies and a series of specific projects.

It sets out plans for green spaces in the area, affordable housing, and a design statement aiming to protect Emsworth’s unique character, and also designates a community and public service hub in the town centre.

The plan aims to reflect identified local needs in Emsworth while also having regard for the forthcoming Havant Borough Council Local Plan.

A total of 1,734 votes were cast in support of the implementation of the Emsworth Neighbourhood Plan, and 168 voted No in the referendum.

Find out more about the neighbourhood plan and the referendum at havant.gov.uk/emsworth-neighbourhood-plan-referendum.

