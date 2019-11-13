Entrants encouraged to support the RNLI at festive Reindeer Runs in Southsea and Rowlands Castle

TWO festive runs will take place to drum up support and funds for the RNLI.

Reindeer Runs will include a 1k saunter option as well as 5k and 10k runs for those feeling more energetic or hoping to justify Christmas indulgences.

On Saturday morning the RNLI team at the Portsmouth lifeboat station assisted with the Southsea Parkrun, with crew and helms supporting runners in their full PPE equipment to drum up some support for the two Reindoor Runs.

These will be at Stansted House on December 8 and in Southsea on December 15.

All proceeds will be put towards the RNLIs mission of saving lives at sea.

For more details visit rnli.org/find-my-nearest/events/reindeer-runs/reindeer-run.