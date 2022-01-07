Entrepreneur and entertainer donates more than £2,000 to Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association

Andrew Pearce, well-known for his magnificent Miss G cabaret show, is a Southsea businessman who, together with his husband Robert, runs the award-winning Creatiques Bridal Boutique.

Andrew carries out two Miss G shows a year – a female impersonation act performed by Andrew himself at the Royal Maritime club in Portsmouth - and is accompanied by an array of talented singers and entertainers.

All proceeds from the cabaret show are donated to charity, with the next set to take place on March 5 with a Queen’s Jubilee theme and profits to be given to the Portsmouth Hospital trust.

Miss G, performed by Andrew Pearce, from Southsea

Andrew has been donating to local charities in the city for the past 25 years alongside running three businesses and was awarded a civic award in 2016 for his fundraising efforts.

‘He loves doing the cabaret, that’s him, that’s his personality and he loves doing it as a charitable event,’ said husband Robert.

Andrew and Robert have supported the Portsmouth DSA for many years, after first hearing of the work they do through one of their clients, who found their support ‘invaluable’ and they wanted to do what they could to help the local charity.

Their third sister business Bustle and Bertie, a home fragrance store on Albert Road, raised an additional £350 for the Association through sales of the now sold out ‘Christmas Spice Charity Candle’, which was sold in aid of the charity for the third year running.

The Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association said; ‘A big thank you to Miss G (AKA Andrew Pearce) who has donated a simply fabulous £2,000 to PDSA from the proceeds of her popular cabaret show.’

‘This is a fantastic amount which is very much appreciated,’ said the Association.

‘Thank you for your continued support, Andrew!’

To find out more about the PDSA visit portsmouthdsa.org.

