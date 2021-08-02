Epileptic Paulsgrove boy, 7, 'who changed the world' died suddenly as he slept

The Coroner's Court - in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire

Epileptic Liam Buzz O’Beirne, seven, suffered a fatal seizure as he slept on the bunk below his older brother at their family home in Winchcombe Road, Paulsgrove on February 27, 2020.

The autistic youngster’s seizure tragically went unnoticed and he was found ‘cold and unresponsive’ by his panicked mother, Michelle Cox when she tried to wake him for school.

Despite efforts to save him, Liam was pronounced dead at Queen Alexandra Hospital later that day.

An inquest into his death, held at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court, concluded Liam died of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

Holding back tears, his grieving mum told the court: ‘He was the most incredible person you could ever meet.

‘Liam changed the world of people he met’

‘He was an absolute joy. He changed the world. Lots of people who didn’t understand autism or epilepsy and did research to get to know him and how to be around him.

‘So many people have changed the way they see the world because of him.’

The inquest heard how Liam had been diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of two and had been taking medication to control his illness.

However, his condition worsened after he ‘picked up a bug’ from school in January 2020.

On January 12 he was rushed to hospital following a seizure. Then, days later, on January 22 he was readmitted to Queen Alexandra before then being transferred into paediatric intensive care at Southampton.

The sudden flurry of seizures ‘changed his personality’, his mother said. ‘Something had changed, he was not quite as happy and excitable in his personality,’ Mrs Cox said in a written statement, read out by coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp.

Liam appeared to be recovering but a month later, on February 25, he suffered an ‘unusual’ but not-serious absence seizure while in lessons, at Cliffdale Primary Academy.

The following day - 24 hours before he died - he had two chronic seizures at school and was taken to QA for treatment before being released later that day.

The court heard how he returned home, watched TV and ‘seemed his normal self’ before going to bed at 7pm.

Heartbreaking seizure leaves family distraught

The next morning Mrs Cox went to wake up Liam and his brother by ‘singing a song that normally got them out of bed’.

‘However, Liam did not wake up. He was rolled up tightly in his covers facing down away from me,’ Mrs Cox said in a statement.

‘I got onto my knees to wake him and said something like “come on sleepy head” and rolled him onto his back.

‘I realised his face was drawn back like when he’s had a seizure. I panicked and tried to get him onto the bedroom floor and had to rip the bunk bed ladder away. He was cold. I screamed.’

Liam was taken to hospital where medics fought to revive him.

Dr Samantha Holden, a consultant paediatrician in Southampton, who carried out the post-mortem examination on Liam, said she ‘did not identify a specific cause for his death’.

‘However, we do know anyone with epilepsy can die suddenly and unexpectedly,’ she added. ‘Why it happens, we don’t really know. Whether someone has a seizure and that alters their breathing or heart rhythm is a possibility. Unfortunately, we’re not able to tell from a post-mortem examination whether someone has had a seizure at or around the time of death.’

However, Dr Holden said it was likely his death was as a result of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

She added that during the post-mortem examination, it was also uncovered Liam had an amount of ketamine in his system, prompting a police investigation into his mother.

However, it was soon discovered the drug had been given to him by medics at QA as they fought to free his airway but an administrative error had meant it hadn’t been recorded, leading for the police to drop their ‘distressing’ probe.

Coroner Rosamund Rhode-Kemp apologised for the error and added: ‘Given that Liam was only with us for seven years, he had a significant impact on people within that time.’

Mrs Cox added: ‘Liam had an incredible zest for life and that is something that myself and my other children take comfort in. If he found a 5p on the floor he was rich. If he saw a flower it was the best flower ever. He just had this pure happiness, nothing bothered him.’

