Esports tournaments to be held at Portsmouth gaming festival next month

COMPETITIVE gamers will be putting their skills to the ultimate test as a series of tournaments take place in Portsmouth.

At the annual Guildhall Games Fest on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, Insomnia Gaming Festival will be hosting multiplayer tournaments and showcasing some of the biggest esports games on the market.

Guildhall Games Fest returns next month. Picture: Portsmouth Guildhall

The Insomnia Gaming Festival is held at the NEC in Birmingham, with cash prizes up for grabs in games such as FIFA, Rainbow Six: Seige, Overwatch and League of Legends.

As a content partner for Guildhall Games Fest, Insomnia will not only be presenting a plethora of competitive games, but also a virtual reality experience for visitors.

Katherine Scott, business development manager for The Guildhall Trust, said: ‘We are so excited to bring this exciting addition to Portsmouth and expand on the modern gaming aspect of this family-friendly event.

‘Guildhall Games Fest has grown so quickly since its introduction in 2018 that we’ve had to extend it across a much larger area and over two days to meet the demand.’

The exact tournament games are yet to be confirmed.

The inaugural Guildhall Games Fest took place in August 2018, as an offshoot from Portsmouth Comic Con.

A LAN (local area network) zone will also be set up at the event, courtesy of Reign Gaming by Novatech, the official event sponsor – with top-range PCs for the premium gaming experience.

The retro gaming zone has also been expanded for this year, with three rooms full of Game Cubes, Xboxes, PlayStations and more for people to try their hand at classics such as Pac-Man, Pong and more.

A Bomberman tournament will be taking place, projected onto a big screen.

For those looking to take a break from their screens, a board gaming zone will also be available, organised by Dice Portsmouth.

From easy-to-learn to complex strategy games, family classics such as Monopoly and Battleships, to award-winning modern games such as Ticket to Ride and Colt Express, visitors can just pick a game and grab a table.

The event runs from 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

For tickets go to guildhallgamesfest.com.