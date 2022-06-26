Ethan Kershaw: Appeal launched to find missing Portsmouth 19-year-old 'with a distinctive arm tattoo'

Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ about a Portsmouth teenager who hasn’t been seen since yesterday evening.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 12:41 pm

Ethan Kershaw was last seen in Eastern Road, Portsmouth at about 7pm yesterday.

Read More

Read More
Spar shop assistant threatened with knife during robbery in Horndean which saw '...

He is white, 6ft, and slim with blue eyes and sandy-coloured short straight hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

19-year-old Ethan Kershaw, who has gone missing in Portsmouth Pictures: Hampshire police

He has a southern accent and a distinctive tattoo on his left arm.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Together with his family we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’

Anyone who has seen Ethan or knows where he is can call police on 101 quoting 44220254143.