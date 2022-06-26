Ethan Kershaw was last seen in Eastern Road, Portsmouth at about 7pm yesterday.

He is white, 6ft, and slim with blue eyes and sandy-coloured short straight hair.

19-year-old Ethan Kershaw, who has gone missing in Portsmouth Pictures: Hampshire police

He has a southern accent and a distinctive tattoo on his left arm.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Together with his family we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’