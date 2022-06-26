Ethan Kershaw was last seen in Eastern Road, Portsmouth at about 7pm yesterday.
He is white, 6ft, and slim with blue eyes and sandy-coloured short straight hair.
He has a southern accent and a distinctive tattoo on his left arm.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Together with his family we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’
Anyone who has seen Ethan or knows where he is can call police on 101 quoting 44220254143.