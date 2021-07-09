Euro 2020: Daughter of Pompey legend Len Phillips sports dad's England cap as she looks forward to final against Italy
PROUD Ann Hall will be cheering on England on Sunday in memory of her dad and former Pompey legend Len Phillips.
Ann got into the spirit of the big match by spending the day at work in the kitchens at The Queens Hotel in Southsea sporting the England cap Phillips won against Wales in 1954.
Phillips played his entire professional career for Portsmouth, making 245 appearances which took in the Division One title-winning seasons of 1949 and 1950. He played three times for England. Phillips passed away in December 2011.
Ann, from Hilsea, said: 'If my dad was still here today he would be cheering on the team. I love football, am patriotic and very proud of my dad. So I wanted to show that and remember him by wearing his cap.'
And Ann, who has two sons Ronnie and Billy, is looking forward to Sunday's final. 'It's an amazing achievement to have got to the final and this is the best chance we have had to win since 1966. We have got the players and the manager to do it.'