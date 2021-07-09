Ann Hall will be cheering on England on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final against Italy in memory of her dad, former Pompey legend Len Phillips Picture: Mark Waldron

Ann got into the spirit of the big match by spending the day at work in the kitchens at The Queens Hotel in Southsea sporting the England cap Phillips won against Wales in 1954.

Phillips played his entire professional career for Portsmouth, making 245 appearances which took in the Division One title-winning seasons of 1949 and 1950. He played three times for England. Phillips passed away in December 2011.

Ann, from Hilsea, said: 'If my dad was still here today he would be cheering on the team. I love football, am patriotic and very proud of my dad. So I wanted to show that and remember him by wearing his cap.'