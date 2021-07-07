Euro 2020: Fans in Portsmouth celebrate equaliser for England against Denmark in semi-final
SPIRITS were high in Portsmouth during the opening 20 minutes of England’s Euro semi-final clash against Denmark.
Football fans were in loud voice in the Milton Arms, in Milton, as Gareth Southgate’s men kicked off in front of a crowd of 60,000 in Wembley.
But as the Danes began to impose themselves and grow in confidences, excited chants turned to nervous silence.
Then there was heartbreak.
Heads were held in hands as 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard blasted a free kick over the wall and past Pickford to break England’s clean sheet in the 30th minute.
But within seconds, the punters at the Milton Arms were back cheering on the men in white.
And that faith was rewarded 10 minutes later as Simon Kjaer slid the ball into his own net to equalise.
Celebrations were so enthusiastic at the pub that punters watching outside accidentally managed to trip the electrics, turning off the telly in the beer garden for five minutes.