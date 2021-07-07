Football fans were in loud voice in the Milton Arms, in Milton, as Gareth Southgate’s men kicked off in front of a crowd of 60,000 in Wembley.

But as the Danes began to impose themselves and grow in confidences, excited chants turned to nervous silence.

Fans at the Milton Arms celebrate England's equaliser against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final Picture: Sam Stephenson

Then there was heartbreak.

Heads were held in hands as 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard blasted a free kick over the wall and past Pickford to break England’s clean sheet in the 30th minute.

But within seconds, the punters at the Milton Arms were back cheering on the men in white.

And that faith was rewarded 10 minutes later as Simon Kjaer slid the ball into his own net to equalise.

England fans at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth, UK, about to watch England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley. Picture: Sam Stephenson