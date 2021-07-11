Across the Portsmouth area, several football fans have braved the shave - and the bleach - to recreate the iconic Phil Foden haircut.

Among them is Southsea man Dan Andrews, who works at Pearl Fit Out in Hilsea.

Dan, 35, braved the shave at Fringe in Waterlooville in a bid to raise £1,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dan runs a football shirt instagram account, which he has used to raise hundreds for the Teenage Cancer Charity

He said: ‘I had cancer when I was a teenager, and I always try and support cancer charities.’

Funds have been raised via Dan’s football shirt Instagram page, @shirthitsthefan83.

Dan said: ‘Me and my friend Joe, we’ve both collected football shirts since we were kids. We started the Instagram page in lockdown last year.’

Dan Andrews with his new 'do

Although Dan had an initial target of £200 when he started the fundraiser at 1pm yesterday, his Instagram post took off and donations started pouring in.

Dan added: ‘People have been sharing it all over the place - didn’t expect it to get this sort of response, but it’s really good fun.’

Of his new ‘do, Dan said: ‘It’s feeling very peculiar - I actually had to get bleached twice. It’s looking as good as it can look but I’m getting some strange looks already.

‘We’ve raised more than £1,000 now - people were dropping in cash at the hairdressers.

Dan before his haircut

‘Tomorrow it’ll be getting it’s debut when we go to watch the final at the Nell Gwynne.’

Two brothers have got matching Foden haircuts ahead of the game.

Reggie Guy, seven, from Waterlooville, had his hair shaved and bleached yesterday - as did his big brother, Harry Robinson.

Harry Robinson with his little brother Reggie Guy as they sport their new looks

Mum Melissa Odonnell, 45, said: ‘Everyone’s doing it, Reggie asked to have it done as a bit of fun and he’s loving it - he keeps calling himself Reggie Foden. I love it too.’

Harry, 21, is the manager of Falcon FC, which is in its first season.

He said: ‘I love it, and I’ve never seen my brother smile so big.

‘If we win the Euro this year, I’m going to keep this haircut until 2022.’

The family is excited to watch the match together.

Harry added: ‘I’m buzzing - it’s going to be a messy one but we’re going to bring it home.’

Reggie's mum says he loves his new hairdo

