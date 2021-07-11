Hopes are high that the Three Lions can finally bring football home, 55 years after the country’s last tournament victory.

But one city resident is hoping for a different result on Sunday.

Marco Giambelardini outside Wembley Stadium for Italy's semi-final against Spain.

Marco Giambelardini might live in Milton, but is originally from Rome, Italy – and while he has sung England’s praises, he believes its his home country’s best chance to win for some time.

He said: ‘England have impressed me and I’ve enjoyed watching the games, but my family is Italian, it’s in my blood.

‘It’s brilliant for England to have made it to the final and I’m already feeling nervous about the game, but I grew up watching ‘Gli Azzurri’ (the blues) and would love nothing more than to see them win.

‘I believe we will win 1-0 – it’ll almost certainly go to extra time, but I think Federico Chiesa will win us the game. He’s got so much pace and attacking threat.’

Marco went to Wembley Stadium to watch Italy beat Spain in the semi-final and said it was a sensational experience.

The 32-year-old will be watching the game at a friend’s house, recognising that wearing an Italy shirt to a pub on Sunday ‘might not be so smart’.

‘I’ve been getting a lot of stick from my mates this tournament,’ he said.

‘But this is a totally different team to the one I grew up with – we’re so attacking now and it’s great to watch.’

