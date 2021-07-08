Police officers were called to Albert Road in Southsea after a large group congregated in the road on July 7 to ensure public safety. No arrests were made. Pictured: A still from a video captured by Jake Fleming

Officers arrived in Albert Road just after 11.30pm on Wednesday. They said it was to ensure the safety of the public.

The crowd dispersed later and officers left after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday 7 July to a report of a large group of people congregating outside on Albert Road, near to Wish Place.

‘Officers attended to ensure the health and safety of those involved, as well as other road users.

‘The group dispersed and no crimes were reported. Officers left the scene shortly after 12.05am.’

A video posted to Twitter showed jubilant fans celebrating in the road outside The Kings pub.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron