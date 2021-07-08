Euro 2020: Police called to Albert Road in Southsea as 'large group' congregates after football
POLICE were called to Southsea after a ‘large group’ congregated in a road following the England vs Denmark match.
Officers arrived in Albert Road just after 11.30pm on Wednesday. They said it was to ensure the safety of the public.
The crowd dispersed later and officers left after midnight.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday 7 July to a report of a large group of people congregating outside on Albert Road, near to Wish Place.
‘Officers attended to ensure the health and safety of those involved, as well as other road users.
‘The group dispersed and no crimes were reported. Officers left the scene shortly after 12.05am.’
A video posted to Twitter showed jubilant fans celebrating in the road outside The Kings pub.