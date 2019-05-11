Evacuations after 'WW2 grenade' found at Littlehampton property

A NUMBER of buildings have been evacuated after reports of a grenade being found at a property.

Sussex Police were called at 9.35am by residents concerned about a a possible WWII-type grenade at a property in Lansdowne Road.

It is currently unconfirmed whether the device is live or not and police are awaiting Explosive Ordinance Disposal to assess the item.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the A259 had to be closed as a precaution.

A tweet from Arun Police said: ‘Currently dealing with a WW2 device near Lansdowne Road Littlehampton, we aim to have the A259 open asap. #CR371 #EsectionArun.’

