EMMA Barton has said that her feet have grown a size because of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Horndean Technology College pupil made it to the show's final in December.

She told of her surprise at the impact dancing has had on her feet now that she is in rehearsals again ahead of the Strictly live tour.

Barton told ITV's Loose Women: ‘I started rehearsals again yesterday, so already the feet are burning.’

READ MORE: Emma Barton loses out in final of Strictly

She said to former Strictly contestant Ruth Langsford: ‘Don't they hurt, the balls of your feet? I didn't realise.’

Langsford said that she used to have to ‘put mine in ice when I got home most nights’, referring to the ‘little strappy shoes’ that they wear.

Barton said: ‘They cut into your feet. I mean, I started off Strictly in a size six, and now I'm a seven.’

The actress, 42, also said she feels like she is cheating on her dance partner from the series, Anton Du Beke, as she is partnered with Graziano Di Prima for the live tour, which starts next Thursday in Birmingham.

READ MORE: Why Emma Barton's dance partner Anton du Beke is relieved they didn't win

She said: ‘I'm so lucky, so sorry Anton. I still love you of course.’

The soap star said ‘it is a little bit strange’ dancing with another partner, adding: ‘But you keep learning, so I'm learning different things from him that I didn't with Anton, and it's just fun.’

Barton and Du Beke made the final three of Strictly 2019 along with Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden, and winner Kelvin Fletcher and dancer Oti Mabuse.

It was the first time in years that Du Beke had made it to the final after being on the show since it started in 2004.