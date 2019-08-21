Ex-Kenwood guru launches global marketing agency

KENWOOD’s former head of global e-marketing has launched a dynamic new marketing agency for organisations both in the UK and abroad – with it currently offering businesses a free website audit.

EMetrik co-founder Rys Tkaczyk has fulfilled a burning ambition to start his own firm by tapping into his wealth of experience having previously spearheaded Havant-based Kenwood and parent company Delonghi’s online marketing presence across the world.

EMetrik, which has offices in Portsmouth, builds websites, apps and e-commerce solutions with cutting-edge technology that boosts search engine results.

Rys, who launched EMetrik with Avi Koirala and employs director level associates, said: ‘Our aim is for all our clients to be completely happy with the work we do, so we work very hard to ensure their requirements are exceeded by delivering a best user experience.

‘With over 30 years client-side experience, most recently for Kenwood Appliances and Apollo Fire Detectors, we understand the challenges businesses face and have an in-depth understanding of consumer dynamics.

‘We’re proud to be in Portsmouth and from here our team manage all client liaison, design, UX and project management. We are offering all local businesses a free website audit for a limited period and look forward to expanding our presence locally and abroad.’

Contact EMetrik on 02393 131247 or visit www.emetrik.uk