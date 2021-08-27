Ex-Portsmouth filmmaker scoops spirit award at Brighton Rocks Film Festival

Gavin Irvine, who lived in Southsea for nearly 20 years and studied film at the University of Portsmouth, has just won the Brighton Spirit Award at the Brighton Rocks Film Festival.

He said: ‘The award is given to a filmmaker whose work encapsulates the essence of not only the city but also the ethos of the film festival - bold, brilliant, out there/pushing boundaries, tolerance, etc.

‘These are attributes I hold very dear and I'm extremely proud of - and I wouldn't be in this position if the city of Portsmouth hadn't given me a leg-up (so to speak) in the first place.’

Gavin Irvine holding his Brighton Spirit Award.

Last year, Gavin became the first person to win the Best Comedy award at the Brighton Rocks Film Festival two years running.

For more information about Gavin’s work, visit gavinirvine.com.

