‘Explosion’ at Portsmouth sub station causes power cut 

A FIRE at a sub station this morning that caused an ‘explosion’ has left surrounding residents without power.

Crews from Cosham Fire Station were called to the incident on Fitzherbert Road in Farlington just before 7am this morning (April 1).

Watch Manager Bishop said: ‘There was a small explosion at a sub station on Fitzherbert Road this morning which caused a fire. It sounded like a bang.

‘The fire has now been put out but it has caused a power cut in the area but SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks) were on the scene really quickly and are now dealing with the incident.’

It is currently unknown how many addresses have been affected but power is hoped to be restored by 10am.

A statement on SSEN’s website read: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference 'FF4164'.’

