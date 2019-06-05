Eyes of the world on Portsmouth for historic D-Day 75 anniversary Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say AN RAF veteran has returned to the skies behind the controls of a Spitfire – 75 years after he flew one in his pyjamas on D-Day. Former Squadron Leader Alan Frost, 96, said it was like returning t e meeting an old friend again.’ D-Day 75 Live: Traffic and travel updates as thousands expected in Portsmouth for D-Day 75 ceremony Donald Trump’s Portsmouth visit: When is he coming to Portsmouth? Why is he coming to the city? What security will be in place?