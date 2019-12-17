Eyes of the world on Portsmouth for prestigious America's Cup World Series event

THE eyes of the world will be on Portsmouth for the prestigious America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event – with fans at the heart of the showpiece extravaganza.

Sir Ben Ainslie will lead the charge for Portsmouth-based Ineos Team UK as world-class sailors will race their first generation high-tech AC75 yachts for the first time.

The 2016 Americas Cup World Series event

It will be the first time the thrilling prelude to the America’s Cup event has returned to Solent shores since 2016 as preparations step-up for the race in 2021.

And with the British Olympic hero now favourite to land sport’s oldest trophy and bring it home for the first time in more than 100 years, the preliminary regatta taking place June 4-7, will offer an exciting insight into the battle between the teams as they gear-up for the main event.

The city will host the second of three Emirates sponsored ACWS events, with the first one taking place in Cagliari, Sardinia, from April 23 to 26 next year, before the concluding race in Auckland as part of the Christmas Race from December 17-20.

The ACWS is then followed by the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series, determining which foreign yacht club will take on the defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Portsmouth toasted success after previously holding the events in 2015 and 2016, which saw 250,000 spectators pack the waterfront to witness the exciting drama. The value of those events to the city was thought to be worth a colossal £38.7m – with another windfall for the city expected.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘It’s really good news for the city that the event is coming here once again.

‘We’ve worked very hard to make it happen and with Sir Ben Ainslie favourite to bring home the trophy for the first time in more than 100 years it would be brilliant for Portsmouth to be part of that and for the city to benefit.

‘Each time we hold these events we learn how to do them better and better. The event puts the spectators at the centre of the competition with them closer to the action than in any other race in the world.’

READ MORE: Women issue warning about Portsmouth conman

Sir Ben said: ‘We are really looking forward to competing in front of our home crowd again.

‘The 2015 and 2016 America’s Cup World Series events in Portsmouth saw an estimated 250,000 fans line the Southsea waterfront.

‘It’s so great that Portsmouth has been chosen as only one of two locations outside of New Zealand where people can watch the AC75 foiling monohulls in action. We are confident the racing will deliver a true spectacle.’

PANEL - about America’s Cup

The America's Cup is a trophy awarded to the winner of races between two sailing yachts.

One yacht, known as the defender, represents the yacht club that currently holds the America's Cup and the second yacht, known as the challenger, represents the yacht club that is challenging for the cup.

The America's Cup is the oldest international sporting trophy. The trophy’s roots date back to 1851 when a syndicate of businessmen from New York sailed the schooner America across the Atlantic Ocean for the World’s Fair in England.

The schooner won a race around the Isle of Wight against a fleet of British yachts to claim the cup.

From there, the United States embarked on what would become the longest winning streak in the history of sport.

A 132-year stretch saw boats representing the country successfully defend the trophy 24 times from 1870 through 1980—until 1983, when Australia II became the first successful challenger to lift the trophy from the Americans.







PANEL 2 - reaction

Excitement is already building at the prospect of the stunning four-day event building up to the 36th America’s Cup.

Having raced at the two previous ACWS events in Portsmouth, Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton admitted he was looking forward to getting back on Solent shores again.

He said: ‘Portsmouth was a fanatically supportive city for the ACWS in 2015 and 2016, so we are looking forward to getting back there.

‘The difference this time is the racing will be in the new AC75’s which will be a spectacle like nothing seen before on the Solent.’

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Portsmouth Culture and City Development, said: ‘We're delighted that Portsmouth will be part of the prestigious Emirates America's Cup World Series yacht racing again in June next year.

‘America's Cup events attract a world-wide audience and we're looking forward to the city's waterfront being centre stage for this esteemed international sailing event. The event is also significant for raising the profile of Portsmouth and its marine and maritime businesses across the globe.’

Stef Nienaltowski, head of Shaping Portsmouth, said: ‘It will be brilliant for the city to showcase what it has to offer.

‘It will be part of an incredible summer in the city next year with Victory in Europe (VE) and Victorious, which will all see thousands of people coming to Portsmouth.

‘It will be a landmark occasion. Hopefully the stand for the spectators will be expanded so everyone can see the finishing line better.’

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline said: ‘Emirates is proud to expand its commitment to the United Kingdom, which we service with over 130 weekly flights, by bringing world-class sailing boats to the shores of the UK and giving Portsmouth City the chance to host and show its visitors the most sensational event in the sailing calendar.’