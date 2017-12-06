Eyesight isn’t an issue for this keen snapper

Have your say

A BLIND photographer based in Portsmouth has been shortlisted for a national award.

Dave Taylor, 53, has been nominated for the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s (RNIB) Vision Pioneer Award for Campaigner of the Year – which aims to recognise those who have been campaigning for issues that affect blind and partially-sighted individuals.

Mr Taylor has been shortlisted due to the launch of his own charity, Losing My Sight Magazine.

The magazine provides a platform for people of working age in the Portsmouth area, recently diagnosed with a sight condition, to socialise and network with one another.

Contributors are encouraged to participate in mini projects, become more involved in their community, and network with people going through a similar experience.

Dave Taylor said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be nominated for this award.

‘It’s a brilliant feeling to know that the sight loss and eye health sector values my commitment to supporting blind and partially sighted people.

‘I’m looking forward to going to London to meet other people who are passionate about improving the lives and support available for people affected by sight loss.’

The annual RNIB Vision Pioneer Awards ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday, December 12 at the Royal College of Nursing, from 1-4pm in London.