'Eyesore' shopfront becomes summer attraction in Lee-on-the-Solent

DECK chairs and a sandy beach have replaced a Lee-on-the-Solent 'eyesore' that was damaged in a fire last year.

A summer-themed mural now covers the front of South Coast Flooring in the high street thanks to the efforts of the Lee-on-the-Solent Art Group.

The community group redecorated the hoarding surrounding the building in time for summer, replacing the festive images they had previously painted for the French Christmas market in the town.

Chairman of the group Barry Prosser said: 'The new mural was well-received by all the locals and has really brightened the community. It was even complimented by a local councillor.

'A lot of the members had never tried that sort of thing on that scale. They usually paint on an A3 or A4 size. It was very much so an enjoyable experience.'

The painting, which took 12 volunteers a week to complete, was designed by member Wendy Saunders and funded by theLee Business Association.

Art group member Bill Bolton added: 'There’s been lots of positive feedback from the locals and the community. It’s helped to cover up quite a big eyesore in the middle of the high street.'

The art group meets every Monday in the Methodist church hall in the high street and will be holding an art exhibition in August.