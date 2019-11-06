MUMS who have found friendships through a supportive Facebook community are hosting charity coffee mornings across the area.

Mums Unite, started by Gosport mum Tuesday McEwan, has spread across the country to encourage mums to make friends and meet up in their local area.

There will be a nationwide coffee morning on Friday to help chosen charities, with the Gosport group aiming to help Pregnancy Sickness Support with their event at St Thomas Church in Elson from 11am to 1pm.

Outside-in Food Court in Southsea will host the Portsmouth group, who will raise funds for the RSPCA from 10am to midday.