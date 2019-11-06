Facebook community set up by Gosport mum set to host charity coffee mornings in Gosport and Portsmouth

Tuesday McEwan from Gosport, has set up a Facebook group called Mum's Unite, which is a community of more than 1,000 people which helps mums meet other mums while tackling anxiety and isolation. ''Pictured is: (middle front) Tuesday McEwan (36) with her son Sawyer Norfolk (15 months old) with (l-r) Louise Gee (22) and Teddy Clarke (2), Lucy Gee (18) and Naomi Gee-Barber (1), Tilly Miles (26) and Dexter Kersley (1), Naomi Taylor-Davis (34), Jade Lamb (27) and Lek Church (33) with Theo (2) and Mia (8 months).''Picture: Sarah Standing (200819-3969)
MUMS who have found friendships through a supportive Facebook community are hosting charity coffee mornings across the area.

Mums Unite, started by Gosport mum Tuesday McEwan, has spread across the country to encourage mums to make friends and meet up in their local  area.

There will be a nationwide coffee morning on Friday to help chosen charities, with the Gosport group aiming to help Pregnancy Sickness Support with their event at St Thomas Church in Elson from 11am to 1pm.

Outside-in Food Court in Southsea will host the Portsmouth group, who will raise funds for the RSPCA from 10am to midday. 