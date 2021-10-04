Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are currently down. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

All three of the apps were first taken down at around 4.40pm today.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by the same parent group Facebook, Inc.

Visitors to Facebook were met with a ‘sorry, something is wrong’.

Meanwhile on WhatsApp users were unable to send or receive messages.

Instagram displayed a 5xx service error on web browsers.

The platforms are slowly starting to return – with Facebook working again – however it is not possible to actually post on Facebook as of 11pm GMT.

Facebook’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer earlier explained that the outage had been caused by a ‘networking issue’.

He tweeted: ‘*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.’

Earlier Facebook apologised for the outage, a post of Twitter said: ‘We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.’

Instagram also tweeted: ‘Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!’

WhatsApp added: ‘We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.

‘Thanks for your patience!’

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Other platforms such as Twitter remain unaffected by the outage.

