Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down as social media platforms hit by outage

Breaking News.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down as of 4.45pm.

All three are owned by the same parent group Facebook, Inc.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Facebook are met with a ‘sorry, something is wrong’.

Meanwhile on WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages.

Instagram displays a 5xx service error on web browsers.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Other platforms such as Twitter remain unaffected by the outage.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.