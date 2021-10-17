Faithful friend gets to the finish line of the Great South Run dressed as a traffic cone
IT WAS a promise to a friend: ‘Do the Great South Run – as a traffic cone’.
And that is exactly what wacky fun runner Andy Card accomplished as he crossed the finishing line of the 10-mile spectacle on Sunday.
The 46-year-old, formerly of Portsmouth but who now lives in London, dedicated the run to his pal, John Cunnings, who is unwell and suggested the questionable running gear for the day.
Andy, who was racing the course for his sixth time, managed to complete the Great South Run in an hour and 45 minutes – a respectable time for a humble traffic cone.
Speaking after the race, Andy told The News: ‘The atmosphere was amazing it’s a really great race I always really enjoy it, this is my 6th time coming.’
Despite having a beaming smile on his face as he crossed the finishing line. Andy added: ‘Never again (in the costume) – it’s so hot.’