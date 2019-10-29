Families head to Cosham church to learn more about caring for the planet

FAMILIES flocked to Cosham Baptist Church to learn more about how to better care for the planet and reduce their environmental impact.

Around 100 people from various faith denominations visited the Creation Care event yesterday to find out how to be part of the climate change solution, not part of the problem.

Rose Coleman and Rosemary Stanford running knitting workshops.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Organised by Miriam Sampson, Philippa Good and Nicki Pimlott of Churches Together in Cosham, the event saw visitors joining in with sustainable workshops to encourage people to focus on caring for the planet.

Miriam said: ‘With all the issues around climate change and pollution, we really wanted to get our churches on board to do something about it.’

Children could enjoy junk modelling, icing animal biscuits and learning a One World song to perform at the end of the evening.

Workshops for adults and teenagers included making eco-bricks from plastic bottles, knitting with sustainable yarn, upcycling photo frames and making reusable beeswax wraps for food.

Visitors are encouraged to produce Eco-bricks.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

There were also displays from Christian Aid, Tearfund, Farlington Parish Eco Church initiative, World Vision, CreatureKind and more.

David Morgan from Salisbury Eco Diocese was the guest speaker, who inspired people to take up the ‘eco church challenge’.

Visitors also enjoyed a meal of jacket potatoes served with plant-based fillings.

Miriam said: ‘The meal was plant-based because the meat industry contributes massively to climate change. Also, fruit peelings from the dessert got taken home to be composted - we tried to practise what we were preaching.’