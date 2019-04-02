HEARTBREAKING farewells were made to a 'loving and caring' teenager who tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident.

Aaron Bache, 19, from Gosport, was laid to rest at Ann's Hill Cemetery today, after a celebration of his life at Holy Trinity Church in Trinity Green.

Aaron Bache

Hundreds of bikers led the procession to the church, joining friends and family in a packed-out building.

There was barely a dry eye in the room as Aaron's mother, Julia, stood up to say a few words.

She said: 'I don't really know what to say to you all.

'I want to thank everybody for what they have done and for all the messages given too.

The funeral of Aaron Bache'Picture: Sarah Standing (020419-4632)

'Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart.'

Aaron died on Thursday, March 7, after a motorbike accident in Grange Road, Gosport.

His girlfriend Grace Welton, 17, made an emotional tribute to the love of her life who was 'one in a million'.

'During our time together we went through so much - I feel like I have lost a part of me,' she said.

The funeral procession, made up of bikers 'Picture: Sarah Standing (020419-4561)

'When you meet someone to love for the rest of your life, you just know. Aaron, I love you so much and there won't be a day that I won't.

'The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, but you'll always be in my heart, until we meet again.'

The service, led by the Rev Andy Davis, also featured some of Aaron's favourite music, with tracks like Addison Lee and YRF.

The music somewhat lightened the mood as members of the congregation described Aaron as a 'legend' and a 'comical lad'.

Aaron's older brother, 22-year-old Jimmy McKenzie, said that Aaron would have loved the celebration, thanking his friends for supporting the tragedy-stricken family.

He said: 'Thank you to all the boys for coming - it means so much to me and my little brother.

'You will always be our boys, and have done so much for my mum and my family.

'Seeing everyone like this is amazing.'

Family and friends embraced as candles were placed at the front of the church, before Aaron's casket was paraded to Ann's Hill Cemetery, with bikers revving their engines as the hearse drove past.