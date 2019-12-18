THE son of a Cosham man who tragically died at just 51 is hoping to organise a minutes applause for his father at the next Pompey home fixture.

Pompey fanatic, Alan Christie, collapsed and died on Friday 13 leaving son Connor and the rest of his family ‘shocked and devastated’ by his passing.

Alan (in white) with Courtney (front left) and friends at the Shepherd's Crook Pub before a Pompey home game.

Alan had been a season ticket holder in the Fratton End for the last nine years and had ‘hardly missed a league or cup game’ in that time. He would attend matches with son Connor and daughter, Courtney, where they would often go to the Shepherd’s Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea.

The family are hoping fellow supporters will join them in a minute’s applause on the 51st minute during this Saturday’s game against Ipswich Town.

Connor, 25, said: ‘He was really passionate and didn’t miss a game and to be recognised by his fellow fans would be a fitting tribute to dad. All the family would love for it to happen.’

READ MORE: Fans call on Pompey to rename Fratton Park stand after D-Day hero John Jenkins

Although Alan held a season ticket for nine years his love of Pompey went back to the seventies.

‘My dad loved that era,’ said Connor.

‘His favourite player was the Croatian midfielder, Robert Prosinečki, who played for Pompey in the 2001 to 2002 season. He was overjoyed when we won the FA Cup in 2008 and more recently EFL Cup last season. One of his favourite games was when Pompey won promotion from League Two against Notts County.’

Alan leaves behind wife, Jackie Christie, to whom he had been married for 21 years. The family now have to wait for the coroner’s report to clarify the reasons behind Alan’s death.

Connor said: ‘It came as a big shock as he had shown no signs of being ill. Hopefully we can give him a fitting send-off on Saturday.’