Family concerned for missing Leigh Park man

THE FAMILY of a man from Leigh Park are concerned about his welfare and have turned to the public to help.

Robert Ballantyne was last seen at 8am this morning and the 37-year-old’s family and police officers are desperate to find him.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing to the public for help us find Robert Ballantyne, who has gone missing from his home in Leigh Park.

Robert, 37, is described as being a white male, six foot four inches tall, with a shaved head and short beard.

When last seen at around 8am this morning, he was wearing a blue rain coat with a grey hoody, jeans and Timberland boots.

We and his family are concerned for his welfare. If you think you may have seen Robert or know where he is, please call 101, quoting log number 234 of today’s date.’

