Family 'extremely concerned' as Gosport girl, 15, goes missing

FAMILY members of a 15-year-old girl from Gosport are ‘extremely concerned’ after she went missing.

Christina, pictured, was last seen in Southampton city centre at about 10.25am today.

Missing Christina is being searched for by Hampshire police

Police said she has not been in contact with her family, which is ‘really out of character’ for her.

Hampshire Constabulary officers have been carrying out enquiries since her disappearance.

Christina is described as being white and slim, with light brown, shoulder-length curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, a black skirt, black tights and a dark blue jumper, with flat grey shoes.

She also has a light blue rucksack with white cats on.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190418522.

