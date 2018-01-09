Family need £5,000 to bring Jordan home

JORDAN Webster’s family have revealed they still need to raise more than £5,000 to bring him back from India.

The 26-year-old, from Fratton, suffered serious fractures to his pelvis, arms and eye sockets after an accident while travelling in Goa.

Last week The News reported how the family had set up a JustGiving page to raise £10,000, so Jordan could be bought home to the UK for treatment at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

But after hundreds donated to the appeal, the family were told by airlines they will need to raise £18,000 to pay for nine seats on an aircraft – needed to transfer Jordan using a stretcher.

About £12,500 has been raised so far, meaning that about £5,500 is still needed to help the family.

His parents are waiting to hear if airline Air India will be able to help carry Jordan home, otherwise they may have to use a repatriation service.

His mother Avril Webster told The News that her son had had another operation, but still remained confused and often tried to get out of his hospital bed.

Among the donations received so far was a £3,000 pledge by the Oasis Church in Upper Arundel Street, Portsmouth.

Mr Webster, 26, was a former pupil at St Edmund’s Catholic School in Portsmouth.

To donate to the appeal go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jim-henderson.