Family of tragic Jeremy Kyle guest’s ex-fiancee says show should not have been cancelled

FOLLOWING the death of Steven Dymond ITV producers axed The Jeremy Kyle Show after calls from MPs and members of the public.

But his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan and her family have said the show should not have been cancelled and its staff have been providing them support since the night Steve was found.

Jane Callaghan with Steve Dymond

A member of Jane’s family who wished to remain anonymous said: ‘We are so glad we had them with us for the support because we would not have even thought of going to the police. They took us back home to Jane’s home and stayed with us all evening, giving us support helping us with the shock as we immediately felt so much guilt for not believing he was gone.

‘We had phone calls from the aftercare team to reassure us they are to help and offer any counselling we wanted and they were always there to call on.’

Jeremy Kyle said he was ‘devastated’ that the programme had been cancelled.

MPs have since launched an inquiry into reality TV and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) will consider production companies' duty of care to participants taking part in reality shows and explore whether enough support is offered both during and after filming.

DCMS committee chairman Damian Collins said: ‘There needs to be an independent review of the duty of care TV companies have to participants in reality TV shows and the DCMS select committee has decided to hold an inquiry this summer into these issues.

‘Programmes like The Jeremy Kyle Show risk putting people who might be vulnerable on to a public stage at a point in their lives when they are unable to foresee the consequences, either for themselves or their families.

This kind of TV featuring members of the public attracts viewing figures in the millions but in return for ratings, the broadcasters must demonstrate their duty of care to the people whose personal lives are being exposed.

‘With an increasing demand for this type of programming, we'll be examining broadcasting regulation in this area - is it fit for purpose?’