Family slams Turkish Airlines after nut allergy dispute

A FAMILY who spent months saving for a dream holiday have slammed Turkish Airlines after a mum of three was stopped from boarding a plane over a nut allergy dispute.

Despite checking in and being allowed through to the departure gate, Shelley-Ria-Dickens, 37, was stopped from boarding due to concerns over a nut allergy. Mrs Dickens claimed this was despite informing them on three separate occasions that she was undergoing nut allergy tests.

(l-r) Shelley-Ria's mum Sandra Porter (59), Millie Dickens (8), George Porter-Savage (14), Shelley-Ria Dickens (37) and Steve Dickens (37) who all went on the holiday.''Picture: Sarah Standing (240619-1600)

Shelley said: ‘I phoned the airline 10 days before departure and was told to phone three days in advance. I did this to then be told to inform them 24 hours in advance. I made this call and was told I should have informed them 48 hours previously. After explaining I had done this they said they would make a note on the system and advised to check-in as normal.’

Even on the morning of travel the family informed the check-in desk of Shelley’s condition.

‘As everyone began to board I was told the pilot had said I couldn’t fly. I was in tears and so were my children. In the end the children boarded with their grandmother and my husband got off the plane,’ said Shelley.

Son, George, 14, said: ‘It was a horrible feeling and really upsetting at the time. I didn’t really want to get on the plane and leave mum.’

Steve Dickens (37) and his wife Shelley-Ria Dickens (37) are angered by their treatment by Turkish Airlines.''Picture: Sarah Standing (240619-1589)

Anna and husband Steven then made their way to the Turkish Airlines desk to see if they could be transferred onto the next flight.

Steven said: ‘They said we could transfer onto another flight but that would cost £600.’

The News contacted Turkish Airlines on Monday and are yet to receive a formal response. However, on Wednesday the couple received an email apologising for the ‘poor impression that you have experienced’ and accepting that ‘agents did not provide the necessary services’.

Turkish Airlines have now offered to refund the cost of the additional flight but the family are annoyed that no compensation has been offered to cover the airport hotel costs or two days lost from their holiday.

Steven said: ‘Agents need to be more careful when dealing with allergies as the information provided by passengers can have serious health implications.’