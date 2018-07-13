Fancy a bit of Pong or Pacman?

GAMERS will be in retro heaven next month when a new event comes to Portsmouth.

Guildhall GamesFest on Saturday, August 18 will celebrate 40 years of gaming covering everything from Pong and Pacman to Mario and Minecraft, and will include consoles ranging from the Vectrex to the Game Cube and the long-lost Binatone TV Master IV.

There will also be plenty of board games to try, including classics like Cluedo and Monopoly and modern efforts such as Dead of Winter, King of Tokyo and Sheriff of Nottingham. Dice Portsmouth will have experts around to give pointers to anyone who is unfamiliar with the games.

Portsmouth Guildhall’s commercial manager, Katherine Scott said: ‘The retro and board gaming areas were so popular throughout our Comic Con weekend and from feedback we have received since, we realised that there was a big demand for an event of this kind.’

Game Over's owner, Steve Lowe added: ‘We had an overwhelming attendance at the Comic Con event. It demonstrated the popularity of retro video gaming and people enjoyed themselves so much.’

Lee Purslow of Dice Portsmouth said, ‘Board gaming has seen a huge increase in popularity since crowdfunding websites were conceptualised and since then the thirst for new, interesting and unique board games has never been stronger.’

The event is a joint effort between Portsmouth Guildhall, Dice Portsmouth and Game Over and is sponsored by Novatech.

Sessions from 11am - 5pm are open to families and players of all ages, with evening sessions from 6pm restricted to over-18s. Tickets include free entry to the Clocktower Classics Car & Vintage Event on the Sunday.