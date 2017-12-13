Fancy getting married on TV?

Have your say

Don’t Tell The Bride is looking for couples to take part in the E4 series.

For those that haven’t seen it, the premise of the show is the groom plans a wedding in three weeks with absolutely no

contact from his bride-to- be, with a £13,000 budget.

A spokesperson for the programme said: ‘We’ve had some spectacular weddings over the years, from getting married in the air

to going back to school, but the taste for something simple can be just as effective as

well. The new episodes showcase weddings underwater, on a rollercoaster, and a groom

who loves to prank his bride-to- be. Thankfully she had a sense of humour!’

Couples can apply here.