Fantastic heatwave makes Easter events across the Portsmouth area egg-stra special 

SCORCHING temperatures greeted revellers in Portsmouth as they celebrated the Easter weekend.

Sunseekers were able to bask in unseasonable highs of 25C as the mercury soared across the south coast.

Lady Mayoress Janet Wade with the mayor of Havant Councillor Pete Wade and Anne Thurlow judge the cakes at the Easter 'eggstravaganza'.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (200419-1)

Thousands of people packed seafronts across Portsmouth, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent, while families flooded Southsea’s Common to tuck into Easter picnics.

And the stunning April sunshine brought bumper crowds to Easter-themed events from across the area.

Almost 140 people took part in an Easter egg hunt at Park Wood, in London Road, Waterlooville yesterday morning.

The annual bonanza, which has been running for more than a decade, was inundated by families eager to enjoy the trail in the blazing sun.

For the third consecutive year, Tesco Fratton Park Extra held its annual Easter Sunday car boot. Pictures is Jo Cassey and Kye Crasswell with some of their purchases. 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Maureen Nye, committee member of the Friends of Park Wood which staged the event, was delighted by the turnout.

She said: ‘The Easter celebration is always popular here but the wonderful weather really helped.

‘It’s showed the wood in an amazing light. Everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves.’

Up the road in Cowplain dozens of people packed into Westbrook Hall to take part in the mayor of Havant’s Easter Eggstravaganza.

Alice Coombs, 8. Children search for seashells at Gosport Diving Museum, to win seashells filled with mini Easter eggs. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200419-5)

Supported by organisers of the weekly Community Coffee Cup event, families joined in with Easter egg rolling, a bake-off and a range of other themed activities to raise money for mayor Councillor Peter Wade’s two chosen charities, the Rowans Hospice and Riverside School.

Cllr Wade said: ‘This was my last fundraising event as mayor so it’s been fantastic to get such tremendous support from the community.’

Over in Gosport dozens of children joined an Easter egg hunt with a difference at the town’s Diving Museum.

Youngsters were tasked with finding hidden seashells dotted around the attraction to win their chocolatey treat.

Jonathan Snares, nine, and Elaine Davenport make an Easter garden.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (200419-2)

Elsewhere, thousands of people also joined in with religious ceremonies at churches and cathedrals right the way across the area to mark Easter Sunday - the day marking the resurrection of Jesus.

An Easter car boot sale at Tesco Extra in Fratton also proved popular, with scores of people visiting to bag some bargains.