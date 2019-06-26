Fareham care agency rated 'inadequate' as inspectors find disabled client left in pain

A FAREHAM care agency with its ‘hearts in the right place’ has been branded ‘inadequate’ by inspectors - as a disabled client complained about pain for days without medical support.

Infinite Care, in Cams Hill, Fareham, was visited by health regulator the Care Quality Commision in January, before inspectors published a report in May finding the the agency inadequate in the ‘Safe’ and ‘Well-lead’ categories.

Cams Hall business centre, where Infinite Care is based.

Staff from the agency, which began operating in March 2018, provide in-home support to more than 25 disabled people across Hampshire.

The report found ‘people did not always receive a service that provided them with safe, effective, high-quality care.’

Inspectors found the agency had never checked medication administration records, meaning it was ‘unable to demonstrate that people had received their medicines as prescribed.’

Ineffective paperwork also failed to explain people’s medical conditions, leading to staff supporting a catheter-using client without specialist training and with ‘no information’ in their support plan to ensure the catheter was used ‘safely’.

Inspectors also highlighted an ‘ineffective’ system of recording and acting on incidents and accidents.

One client had reported a fall to their support worker, complaining of pain and struggling to stand up across several days - without any medical support being arranged.

Another client had being found on the floor having fallen on two separate occasions, but this was not recorded on an incident and accident form.

A spokesman for the agency said the company had been ‘a bit slow’ completing paperwork, citing a lack of a registered manager at the agency.

They said: ‘The report does not convey a fair view of our service.

‘Yes, the paperwork may not be very efficient - but we will always do what CQC wants.

‘At the end of the day we’re here to deliver care and that’s what we have been doing.’

The acting manager told inspectors that the agency’s focus was ‘more on delivering the service rather than documenting things,’ with their processes being ‘a work in progress with hearts in the right place.’

Infinite Care is in special measures and will be kept under review.

For adult social care services the maximum time for being in special measures will usually be no more than 12 months.