The Care UK team at Parker Meadows, in Parker View, hosted a ‘A Glimpse of the Past’.

Its spaced was transformed, featuring vintage decorations and memorabilia – with classic cars parked outside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham care home Parker Meadows was transformed as part of a 1940s inspired event to help those with dementia. The mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford, was in attendance.

The mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford, was present at the function which celebrated Dementia Action Week.

Matthew Smith, general manager at Parker Meadows, said it was a brilliant success and was delighted that the mayor celebrated the experience with them.

He said: ‘Nostalgic activities are always popular among residents at the home and offer a host of benefits for older residents and those living with dementia.

‘Our “A Glimpse of the Past” event was no different, as it was designed to allow relatives and members of the community to immerse themselves in the past.’

Fareham care home Parker Meadows was transformed as part of a 1940s inspired event to help those with dementia. The mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford, was in attendance.

The event, supported by the Titchfield Festival Theatre, was designed to encourage those living with dementia to enjoy familiar sensations and interactions, while prompting memories from their younger years.

It was created as an immersive experience, complete with scents such as soap and home cooking.

SEE ALSO: Vandals smash up more than 20 cars stored in Fratton garage auto yard that is still reeling from huge fire

Team members dressed up in costumes from the period, and family-friendly activities such as traditional wartime singer and choir performances all took place.

Fareham care home Parker Meadows was transformed as part of a 1940s inspired event to help those with dementia. The mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford, was in attendance.