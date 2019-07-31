Fareham church holds boxercise classes to look after body and soul

Rev Greg Bakker, mission priest of Holy Trinity and St Columba, Fareham

You might think the Church is there to help improve your spiritual health, not your physical fitness – but we’ll be doing both soon.

We’re turning St Columba’s Church into a gym for the day on Saturday, August 17.

Columba Gym will offer you the chance to experience boxercise, circuits and boot camp training – for free.

The sessions will be led by Paul Curtis, a certified physical fitness trainer, and will be suitable for complete beginners.

If you’ve never done this kind of thing before, please join us, but anyone with experience would also be welcome.

It’s actually true to our Christian faith that we should care for our physical bodies as well as our spiritual side. Healthy eating and good stewardship of the bodies that God has given us are important – and we all know the emotional sense of wellbeing we get from physical exercise.

Boxercise is physical training based on the movements boxers might do, and circuits involve a series of exercises – press-ups, squat thrusts and lifting weights – that are done within strict time limits. The sign-in for our sessions starts at 1.30pm and the training runs from 2pm until 3.30pm.

This fantastic event is for ages 10 and up, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

It’s all part of our attempts to promote a deeper sense of connection with our local community.

At St Columba’s Church, we believe the Christian faith moves us to seek connection with others, and to journey with them as they discover more about God, their local community and themselves.

This conviction has inspired us to plan several gatherings as an opportunity to invite people to come together, meet others, and celebrate. In addition, St Columba’s is in the process of recruiting a community connections worker, who will help us to fulfil our commitment locally.

We want St Columba’s Church to be even more at the heart of our local community, as we seek to serve those who live in this special part of Fareham.

Call the church office on 01329 232688.